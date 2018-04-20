NSL preview: Kenya Police unbeaten run on the line as they face Western Stima

Kenya Police unbeaten record in the National Super League will be on the line when the officers face off with league leaders Western Stima.

The men in blue are yet to taste defeat this season, but their resilience will be tested when they come face to face with the power-men at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Former Kenyan Premier League side KCB will be hosted by Kisumu All Stars at the Moi Stadium on Sunday with the bankers hoping to bounce back from a 1-2 loss to Western Stima in their last match.

All-Stars are going to the match against the backdrop of a major blow after they have deducted three points for fielding ineligible player during their 1-1 draw against Ushuru.

Ushuru, who were awarded three points following the incident, will face off with Isibania at the Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha that will also host a tie between Nairobi Stima and GFE 105 from Eldoret.

Meanwhile, Struggling Nakuru All-Stars, who picked their first point of the season against Nairobi City Stars last weekend, will be up against Green Commandos at the Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

Third-placed Bidco United will be up against Coast Stima at the Thika Stadium on Sunday while at Camp Toyoyo with Administration Police hosting Nairobi City Stars. Modern Coast Rangers will also face Kangemi All-Stars at the Mbaraki Sports Club.