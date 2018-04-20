Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp returns to training with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace utility man Jeffrey Schlupp is back in training after some time on the sidelines.

The Ghana international had been in the treatment room since hurting his ankle during a Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town last month.

There had initially been fears that he could be out for two months.

"Jeffrey Schlupp trained today, which is great news and is much earlier than we expected him to train after his nasty injury at Huddersfield," Hodgson said at a press conference on Thursday.

"It's probably a bit close to think about including him in the game on Saturday, and even though not out of the question, in an ideal world I would like him to have at least another weeks training before we put him back in but at least he is back in training and we have a big squad at the moment."

The recent setback was a massive blow for Schlupp, who only returned from injury the week before, after almost two months on the sidelines.

The Black Star has been a key feature of Hodgson's set-up since the former England manager replaced Frank de Boer in September.

The German-born, who joined The Eagles from Leicester City in January last year, has made 22 Premier League appearances, involving 21 starts, so far this season.

Palace sit 16th on the league table ahead of Saturday's trip to Watford.