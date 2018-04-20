Gor Mahia made history by qualifying for the Group stages of Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr speaks about victory over SuperSport United

SuperSport United was the first to hit the back of the net courtesy of Haron Shakava's own goal, but Francis Kahata leveled matters before Thabo Mnyamane struck the winner for the home side.

Coach Dylan Kerr says he was always hopeful his team was to get that vital away goal.

“It was unfortunate that he (Shakava), scored an own goal, it was just a miscommunication between him and the goalkeeper and by the time he (Oluoch) came out, the ball was in the net.

There was time, definitely, my heart skipped a bit but I knew we will get back.

“The spirit by the players was amazing, they were dedicated to give their best and here we are,” Kerr told Goal.

Gor Mahia will pocket Sh27million after achieving the fete.