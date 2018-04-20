It came as something of a shock on Friday as Arsene Wenger announced to the world that he will be leaving Arsenal in the summer.

'Wexit is actually happening!' - Arsenal fans & football world react to Wenger departure

The Gunners boss will bring to an end a tenure that has spanned over 21 years with the north Londoners and included three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup triumphs.

Goal takes a look at the best of the reaction to the news, with many fans praising the Frenchman's achievements at Arsenal as he prepares to step down at the end of the season...



Arsenal Fan TV is now in administration — James (@_Ifcjay) April 20, 2018



Wexit is actually happening! What the hell!? #Wenger — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) April 20, 2018



Going to be the best episode of Punk'd ever when Wenger wins the Europa League and announces he's staying for 5 more years. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 20, 2018



49 - Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest's previous record of 42 set between November 1977 & November 1978 under Brian Clough. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/IATwyJCkcm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018



Where is the 'Arsene Wenger' stand at Emirates? @Arsenal — Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) April 20, 2018



Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018



All of a sudden wenger was the greatest manager in the prem pic.twitter.com/OtMTxZ1T2k — Freezy (@Calfreezy) April 20, 2018



Respect Mister Wenger ! pic.twitter.com/RrE3qtkYcz — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) April 20, 2018



Thank you for everything Arsene!



An amazing man who changed the game we all love.





Thank you, Arsene! pic.twitter.com/AMybWdLmYW

— TheArseneView (@TheArseneView) April 20, 2018



Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal just as Commonwealth leaders are meeting to discuss who should replace the Queen as head of the Commonwealth? Surely this can’t be a coincidence. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 20, 2018

Arsenal have yet to announce a successor but say they hope to appoint someone as soon as possible.