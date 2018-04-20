Everton refuse to rule out Ademola Lookman sale

Everton have refused to rule out the sale of Ademola Lookman after RB Leipzig expressed their interest in keeping the youngster.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick disclosed their interest in making the winger's loan deal permanent, but that his parent club are in pole position to decide as his contract does not include a clause for such.

However, according to manager Sam Allardyce, the Toffees will be willing to accept an offer for the Anglo-Nigerian should a right price be tabled.

“It depends what we think as a board of directors and as a football department,” Allardyce was quoted as saying by Echo.

“Where are we going to go if we let him go?

“What are we going to do with the money that we’re going to accumulate from him?

“How much money are they going to offer?

“Everybody has a price so if the price goes to where we think we should accept it then I would recommend it but if the price doesn’t get anywhere near then we’ll have him back here and see how he goes on next season.”

Despite starting life in Germany on a positive note - hitting the matchwinner against Borussia Monchengladbach on his debut - the former Charlton Athletic forward has been faced with a similar problem he encountered at Everton.

Lookman has been restricted to seven Bundesliga appearances, with three coming as starts, since swapping England for the German outfit in January.

“He hasn’t played as much as he wanted to,” Allardyce continued.

“His gripe with me was he wasn’t getting picked but in all fairness he’s had very limited experience on their pitch as well, hasn’t he.

“So if he wants to go there he may say he’s not played enough football so may say he’s not sure about going there, but if he does we would have to listen to what the offer is and that’s to be done between the board and the director of football.

“When it comes to me and they say ‘it’s this much’ I’ll have my say, they’ll have their say, everyone has a say, we make a decision and move on.”