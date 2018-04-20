Harun Shakava tips Gor Mahia to win Caf Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava has tipped K’Ogalo to write another history by lifting their maiden Caf Confederation Cup title.

The reigning Kenyan Premier League champions sailed to the last 16 after seeing off South African side and 2017 losing finalist SuperSport United on away goal rule despite going down 2-1 in the return leg last Wednesday.

Shakava, who took the captain's armband from Musa Mohammed at the beginning of the season, is optimistic that Gor Mahia can weather the storm and finally lift their second continental title to add to the Mandela Cup won in 1987.

“There is pressure going into the next stage because you don’t know whom you may pair, especially if you get an opponent from the North (Africa). It is never easy playing team because they fight to win.

“But I believe we have enough experienced players, who can win the tournament and make another history.”

Shakava, however, urged Gor Mahia office to put their house in order by ensuring that players’ welfare is taken care of.

“I would like to urge the office to sort out allowances and signing is fees for players because as you are aware; we missed the services of a player in the previous match.”

Gor Mahia will know their next opponent when the draw is conducted in Cairo on Saturday.