Could Mamelodi Sundowns star Anele Ngcongca make a return to Belgium’s First Division A in the off season?

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca reveals Belgium interest in his services

According to the Brazilians star that could well be a possibility as his former coach Frank Vercauteren who is now at the helm of Cercle Brugge, has been in contact with the player over a potential return.

The 30-year-old has called Belgium home for most of his career but enjoyed a short stint in France before eventually returning to South African football at the beginning of the 2016/2017 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Injuries though, as well as stern competition for places in Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s squad has hampered his progress of late which has seen him subsequently lose out on a place in the national team of recent years.

However, Ngcongca looks to be on the mend as he is slowly finding his feet again in the famous yellow jersey of Sundowns. But with only a few games remaining before the season ends, Ngcongca has revealed.

“I am one person who speaks the truth, I am honest. I have been in touch with Cercle Brugge and I have been in touch with the coach also. But I still have a contract because he asked me what’s the situation with me,” Ngcongca was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

Meanwhile, Ngcongca still has a year remaining on his current contract, but admits that a decision on his future will be dependent on other stakeholders.

“I told him that I still have one year left, with an option. But we will speak at the end of the season. I can’t say I want to leave, but it will depend on my agent and the club. We shall see at the end of the season,” Ngcongca added.

“Belgium is like a second home. I know every corner in Belgium and I can’t say I won’t go back. It will depend what my mind tells me at the end of the season and if they can have an agreement with Sundowns,” he continued.

“I can’t complain about Belgium, I love it to death and that’s why I say we will see at the end of the season,” he concluded.