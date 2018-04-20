Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata has named AFC Leopards as one of the biggest clubs in Kenya.

Rodolfo Zapata labels AFC Leopards ‘a big’ club as he prepares to take over

Zapata is set to sign a six month contract to handle Ingwe following the imminent exit of acting coach Dennis Kitambi to Bangladesh.

Speaking to his former players at Gaborone United, Zapata has admitted that he will miss the league in Botswana but is ready to take up the challenge at The Den.

“Thanks Botswana!! This hug with Skhebo Seakanyeng represents my gratitude to my boys, Gaborone United supporters, and all the football lovers in Botswana.

“The past two years have been fulfilling. It has truly been an enjoyable experience working with one of the biggest club in this country. Gaborone United is now an attractive team that plays good football, and that's why Botswana people enjoy our games.

“Now is time to work with another big club but in Kenya. It will be another big challenge for me. Thanks again and again!! Let's keep in touch.”