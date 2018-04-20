Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has revealed his ambitions for the Glamour Boys as they head to their Nedbank Cup semi-final clash on Saturday night.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela wants me to be a complete player, reveals Siphelele Ntshangase

The Glamour Boys will renew their rivalry against Free State Stars in a quest to reach the final in Cape Town and the creative midfielder said he wants to be the club's hero.

Ntshangase completed his switch to Naturena from Baroka FC, but is yet to stamp his authority in the heart of the attack for Steve Komphela’s side.

However, despite his limited opportunities at the club, he believes that his chance will eventually come and whenever it does happen he will ensure he grabs it with both hands and contributes to bringing smiles back to the Amakhosi faithful.

The Soweto giants will meet Ea Lla Koto for the second time in three weeks following the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash which went Chiefs’ way courtesy of Teenage Hadebe’s late goal in Bethlehem.

In cup meetings, the Free State-based outfit were victorious in the Telkom Knockout Cup via a 6-5 quarter-final score on penalties at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in November of 2016.

Should Chiefs fail to emerge as victors, that would mean a third season without silverware, a bitter pill for one of the most loved clubs in the country.

"If I get the opportunity I will use it," Ntshangase said.

"The way we are preparing and going into the Saturday game, I don't think it will be a problem. Whatever you do at training, you apply it during a match, so I don't see any problem," he said.

"We haven’t won a trophy for two seasons. We definitely want to reach the final, which will give us an opportunity to win something," he noted.

"The coach wants me to be a complete player – one who can defend and attack. I think one of the things that lacks for me is defending," he concluded.

With Komphela’s contract coming to an end at the end of this current term, talks emerged that Stars Luc Eymael could take over the coaching duties in the 2018/19 PSL season.

That speculation will definitely add spice to this clash with Eymael hoping to get a win over the Amakhosi boss in Durban on Saturday. .