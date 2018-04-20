Former Gor Mahia defender Bob Oyugi has questioned the leadership of AFC Leopards for its year-in year-out sacking of coaches.

Bob Oyugi slams AFC Leopards for always sacking coaches

According to Oyugi, the behavior of the 13 time Kenyan Premier League winners is not healthy to the growth of football in the country.

“AFC Leopards has got a good technical bench currently that needs time to grow. They have a team manager that knows what to do but the problem comes when they fire and hire their coaches after every two months.”

The former defender - who led Gor Mahia to its 11th league title in 1993 as a coach - has urged Ingwe officials to follow footsteps of rivals K’Ogalo in selection of coaches, applauding Dylan Kerr for his success after leading the team to historic Caf Confederation Cup Group stages.

“It’s a good thing for Kenya football since they have taken us back to continental football. Gor Mahia has done well because they have a good coach and management.

“It is solely their (Gor Mahia) effort by getting a good coach and his assistant. They both understand the players. Gor Mahia has shown a better example that other local clubs need emulate.”

This comes as the ‘Blue and White’ club readies to welcome Argentine Rodolfo Zapata to take over from outgoing Tanzanian Dennis Kitambi.