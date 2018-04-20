Kaizer Chiefs have been fined a quarter of a million Rand on charges of spectator misbehaviour two weeks ago.

Kaizer Chiefs fined for spectator misbehavior

However, R200 000.00 has been suspended for 24 months provided that the club isn't found guilty of a similar offence during that period.

Chiefs players, officials and coach Steve Komphela had to be escorted into the tunel in the aftermath of their 3-0 loss to Chippa United at the FNB Stadium on April 7, 2018.

A section of angry supporters threw objects at the players and Komphela, before taking a swipe at football manager Bobby Motaung in the VIP suites.

According to the PSL DC, Amakhosi failed to provide adequate security on the day to prevent those ugly scenes from happening.

The PSL released the following statement:

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has handed down its sanctions against Kaizer Chiefs FC on charges of spectator misbehaviour resulting from the club’s failure to provide adequate security.

This is after Kaizer Chiefs FC’s supporters threw objects onto the pitch after their Absa Premiership fixture against Chippa United on 07 April 2018 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Last night [Wednesday], the Club was found guilty of misconduct in failing to provide adequate security at the game.

The Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs with a fine of R250 000.00 of which R200 000.00 was suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of a similar offence during that period.