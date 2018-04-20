Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane joined their teammates to launch the club’s new home kit for the 2018-19 season.

EXTRA TIME: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane dazzle in new Liverpool jersey

The jersey, designed by New Balance, is in the club’s traditional red colour with a retro collar. A part of the shirt was inspired by the architecture of the refurbished main stand at Anfield.

Although the kit will be released officially on May 11, Mane who is all smiles in the jersey shared a snap of himself with Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Salah in the new gear.