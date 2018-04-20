Chelsea keep slim EPL top four hopes alive

Chelsea stayed in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League by beating Burnley 2-1 on Wednesday, while Southampton played out a goalless draw with Leicester in their fight against relegation.

Victor Moses scored the winner as the Blues pulled within five points of fourth-placed Tottenham in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Kevin Long's own goal put Chelsea in front at Turf Moor before Ashley Barnes equalised for the hosts, who had won their previous five games.

"To win away here is very good for us," Chelsea captain Gary Cahill told Sky Sports.

"They made it very tough for us the whole game but we're just happy to get the three points."

Chelsea went in front in the 20th minute as Moses' cross was missed by Burnley keeper Nick Pope and deflected in off Long.

Alvaro Morata should have doubled the lead early in the second half as he went in alone on goal but shot wide.

Burnley then used a bit of fortune to draw level as Johann Berg Gudmundsson's shot from outside the area deflected in off Barnes.

But the visitors needed just five minutes to go back in front as the ball fell to Moses, who drilled a shot inside the near post.

Burnley missed a chance to jump above Arsenal into sixth place but do remain on course for a spot in the Europa League.

"We still have four games to go and hopefully we can pick up as many points as possible and see where we finish," Barnes said.

Southampton remain in the relegation places after their draw at Leicester snapped a four-match losing run.

The Saints are four points from safety behind Swansea, who also have a game in hand, while Leicester stay eighth.

Both teams had chances with Riyad Mahrez coming close for Leicester while Dusan Tadic saw his half-volley fly agonisingly past the post.

"We hoped to get more out of the game and we had a couple of chances," Southampton manager Mark Hughes told the BBC.

"Only time will tell to see whether the point is enough for us. There was a little bit of apprehension in our play.

"The players are a little bit flat and we have got a big game at the weekend but we are not in the situation where we are downhearted.

"It's the disappointment of not getting maximum points, but the key was to get something from the game."