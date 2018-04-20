Mehmet Tayfun: Heartland results can improve with more hard work

Heartland coach Mehmet Tayfun believes the Naze Millionaires have what it takes to get out of their precarious position in the league table with more hard work after he was officially unveiled as the club’s new coach in Owerri.

Tayfun, a Turkish, sees his approach to work in the Nigerian league with Heartland as God’s ordained having worked previously in Ghana and Ethiopia and he has promised to bring his experience to bear.

“I am happy to work here and I believe my decision to come to Nigeria to work with Heartland has God’s backing having worked in two African countries of Ghana and Ethiopia also,” Tayfun told the media.

“I know the position of Heartland in the league table and we shall all work together to ensure that they are no longer there. It is a concerted effort and we are going to pull everything including our human resources to ensure that it is done.

“I have started seeing the players but it will be too early to start making any comments on them. I believe in these crops of players and I know that with few additions here and there Heartland will start experiencing changes.”