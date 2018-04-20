SuperSport United goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse has reportedly attracted interest from the big three in the PSL.

Rumour: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to rival Kaizer Chiefs for Reyaad Pieterse

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates as well as Kaizer Chiefs are all linked with the highly-rated shot-stopper ahead of the next transfer window.

Chiefs, who parted ways with Pieterse at the end of the 2015/16 season, are surprisingly looking to re-sign the lanky goalkeeper.

Pieterse, 26, parted ways with the Naturena-based outfit after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract.

The former Shamrock Rovers goal-minder was considered to be the third-choice keeper behind Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo at Chiefs.

The Soweto giants are said to be keen to re-sign Pieterse as Khuzwayo's replacement with the latter expected to leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Khuzwayo, who has failed to dethrone Khune from the number one spot, has decided not to extend his contract with the club and he will leave the PSL giants as a free agent.

However, Chiefs will reportedly face stiff competition from their Gauteng rivals Sundowns and Pirates in the race to sign Pieterse this winter.

Pirates, who have also been linked with Khuzwayo, are expected to beef up their goalkeeping department at the end of the season.

Cape Town City are another club that is set to go shopping for a shot-stopper having failed to agree terms with Khuzwayo last January.

Pieterse, who is competing with Ronwen Williams for the number one jersey at Matsatsantsa, has struggled to establish himself as the club's first-choice keeper.

Williams has been the preferred choice ahead of Pieterse, who could be tempted to leave the Tshwane side for a team that will offer him regular game time.

Pieterse has one more season left to run on his current deal at Matsatsantsa and the ball is firmly in the club's court.

The three-time PSL champions could reportedly sell the keeper this winter to avoid losing him for free next year.