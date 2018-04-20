Thiago Silva has revealed that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract, with the Brazilian tired of constant criticism.

Thiago Silva reveals PSG exit plan amid blast at critics

The 33-year-old centre-half has been at Parc des Princes since completing a €42 million move from AC Milan in the summer of 2012.

He has made over 230 appearances for PSG, many as captain, and helped them to five Ligue 1 titles.

There has, however, been questioning of his leadership skills throughout a successful stint in France, particularly amid Champions League failures, and he is growing increasingly frustrated.

“It is impossible not to hear some of the criticism,” Thiago Silva told Le Foot Paris.

“However, no newspaper, nor journalist, is going to tell me who I am. I know who I am. Because of this, I continue as I always have done.

“I respect all opinions, but when you are attacked personally, it starts to get hard.

“I am especially sad when it impacts my family and my loved ones. However, when you wear the PSG shirt, you always have a responsibility.”

Having become an easy target for detractors, Thiago Silva admits that his current contract in the French capital will be his last.

That means that he will be heading for pastures new in the summer of 2020.

He added: “I must continue to work hard to help my teammates. Competition always exists in football.

“All things said, I am 33. I have two years left on my contract and after that, I will hand over to somebody else.”

For now, Thiago Silva has the opportunity to help PSG complete a domestic treble in 2018, with a Coupe de France final reached on the back of Ligue 1 title glory and a Coupe de la Ligue triumph.

He also has a World Cup to look forward to this summer, with his experience likely to prove invaluable as Brazil go in search of a sixth global crown.