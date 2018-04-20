Kenyan international defender Aboud Omar was left clubless after he was sacked by his club, Slavia Sofia

Kenyan international defender Aboud Omar released by the Bulgarian club for using vulgar language

The Bulgarian club terminated the contract after the former Tusker and Bandari defender was accused of insulting his teammates and coaches.

The club decided to end their relationship with the 25-year-old left back after the Kenyan became 'cruel and arrogant'.

Slavia said in a statement that the issue been going on for several months, adding that Omar had also shown disrespect to Bulgaria

"I decided to remove Aboud Omar from the team and his contractual relations with the club will be suspended under the existing legal order," Slavia president Ventseslav Stefanov was quoted on the BBC online.

"For no apparent reason, the player became cruel and arrogant.

"He learned the most vulgar phrases in Bulgarian and began to address them to his teammates without exception.

"The impudent Kenyan began to curse everything, related to life in our country and did not try to conceal his dislike for the Bulgarian state at all.

Omar became the first Kenyan footballer to play in the Bulgarian top league when he joined Slovak Sofia in 2016 and made his made his competitive debut against Botev Plovdiv on March 3rd, playing the full 90 minute.

Omar has over 60 appearances for the club and 36 with the national team Harambee Stars.