If one takes a look at the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League, we've had several foreign strikers rack up the goals and plaudits. FC Goa's Ferran Corominas won the ISL golden boot with a mammoth 18 goals while Cameroonian striker Aser Pierrick Dipanda (Mohun Bagan) won the corresponding gong in the I-League with 13 goals.

Super Cup: Bengaluru FC's Miku the deadliest striker in recent times by far

However, it is Bengaluru FC's Miku who comes to mind when you think of the most lethal forward in India this season or in recent times for that matter. The Venezuelan has scored 15 goals in the ISL this season and has added a further four in the ongoing Super Cup where the Blues will take on East Bengal in the final.

Aser Dipanda missed a fair share of chances in the process of scoring his 13 in the I-League while Coro, as prolific as he has been, lacks in several areas when it comes to a comparison with the former Al Gharafa striker.

Coro is technically a brilliant player who can dribble past defenders with ridiculous ease but what he lacks is that mental toughness that sets Miku head and shoulders apart from any other striker that has graced the Indian shores in recent times.

The 32-year-old is a workhorse in every sense, with his physique and energy helping him harry defenders. That is not to say Miku is not good on the ball. He is adept with the ball and links up with his teammates very well.

His movement and positioning inside the box are also excellent. While strikers like Coro and FC Pune City's Emiliano Alfaro have similar attributes, the former Rayo Vallecano striker's cunning and fighting spirit are his x-factor.

One only has to ask the Mohun Bagan defence after their semifinal loss in the Super Cup on Tuesday. A listless performance from Bengaluru FC was turned around in a jiffy by Miku's spirited runs. Even while Bengaluru looked a bit out of ideas, Miku was making runs and pressing defenders. He produced a stunning turn inside the box to draw a foul from Kinshuk Debnath which went criminally unpunished by the referee.

Instead of making a lot of hues and cries for that decision not going his way, Miku just dusted himself down and lashed home the equaliser moments later from a square ball from Udanta Singh. It wasn't even half-a-chance but he sent an arrowing shot into the far corner. That has been the hallmark of his game.

He rarely wastes opportunities inside the box. The second goal Bengaluru scored on the night just showed the awareness and presence of mind Miku possessed. After he won a free-kick, he was immediately aware that the Bagan defence had switched off and made a run, anticipating Toni Dovale's quick pass. And once he was bearing down on goal, there was only one outcome. Those two individual moments of magic turned the tie on its head, despite Bengaluru being a man down.

While other strikers struggle when their team's midfield or supply line is bottled, Bengaluru FC have a superb asset in Miku who can create a chance out of nothing on his own.

He has done this time and time again this season. Bengaluru have not always been at their fluid best in the ISL either and almost everytime, it has been Miku who has bailed them with goals at crucial junctures.

There is no doubting the fact that Miku is the most lethal striker India has seen in a very long time. East Bengal will be hoping he has an off day on Friday as they look to thwart the Blues and win their first national title in six years.