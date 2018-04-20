Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been cleared to return to action after undergoing surgery on a broken finger.

Rakitic to make Barcelona comeback against Sevilla following finger surgery

Rakitic sustained a fractured metacarpal in the first finger of his left hand during Barcelona's stunning 3-0 loss to Roma in the Champions League last week.

The defeat saw Barca sensationally dumped out of the quarter-finals on away goals, having won the first leg 4-1.

Rakitic underwent a procedure to rectify the issue last Wednesday and missed fixtures against Valencia and Celta Vigo as a result.

However, Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that the Croatia international had received "medical discharge" ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla.

The Catalan side can seal a domestic double if they get the better of Vincenzo Montella's side and then go on to maintain their lead at the top of La Liga, which stands at 12 points in their final five games of the season.