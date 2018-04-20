Nzoia Sugar coach Bernard Mwalala is confident of a positive result in the ‘Mulembe Derby’ despite the prospect of facing Vihiga United with a weaker defence.

Crocked Nzoia Sugar upbeat ahead of 'Mulembe Derby'

The two sides will face off at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday, but without the services of Captain Vincent Ngesa in Nzoia Sugar’s defence.

Ngesa is nursing an ankle injury sustained a few works ago, but despite the setback, Mwalala still has some shreds of hopes for a better outing.

" He has not yet recovered and he will have to miss our match against Vihiga. No major cause of alarm because I have players who can do the job and help us get what we want.

"It is going to be a tight match for sure, but I believe we have what it takes to get maximum points."

Nzoia Sugar are currently eighth on the log with 16 points, seven places above Vihiga who have only nine points.