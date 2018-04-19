Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito says playing Liberty Professionals at 'neutral' Sogakope should boost his team to claim all three points in their Ghana Premier League meeting on Thursday.

Dreams FC upbeat ahead of Liberty Professionals clash in Ghana Premier League

Although the home side, Liberty are strangers as much as Dreams to the venue as they had until now played their home games in Dansoman.

Television coverage, however, has warranted the change from Dansoman to Sogakope.

"Sogakope happens to be a neutral ground for both teams even though it’s a home game for them, so it’s a big advantage for us to go and fight and then win," Zito, whose side beat Kotoko 1-0 on Sunday, said, as reported by his club's official website.

"They have had a bad start but it won’t be easy. They will throw the fight and we will have to accept it

"I am taking my boys to Prampram to also practice on the artificial turf so that at least we have the feeling of playing on that turf.

"Until we meet and look at the injury situation I can’t say yes or no to changes, but the team we are going to face will determine the players we are going to use, even though the core will come from the game against Kotoko.’’

Dreams, who currently hold the sixth spot, are in only their second campaign in the elite division.

Liberty, meanwhile, have won two, drawn one and lost three of six games played thus far, leaving them second from bottom on the table.