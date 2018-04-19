Sony Sugar defender Samuel Olare will miss the weekend match against Posta Rangers.

Two KPL defenders suspended for the weekend matches

Olande is serving a one-match suspension after picking a red card in the Millers’ previous match.

Thika United defender Collins Okumu is also unavailable on suspension for the Kenyan Premier League round of 12 matches.

Okumu will miss Thika United’s away fixture against defending champions Gor Mahia.

The duo’s absence will be a major blow to their respective clubs who are currently at the tail end of the table.

Thika United and Sony Sugar are languishing at 15 and 16th places respectively in the 18-man league.

Meanwhile, nine matches are lined up this weekend with Gor Mahia having the chance to go top of the table should they pull a win over Thika United and Mathare United stumbles against Wazito.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday: Bandari vs AFC Leopards (Mombasa), Chemelil Sugar vs Sofapaka (Chemelil), Zoo FC vs Tusker (Kericho), Kariobangi Sharks vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Camp Toyoyo, Wazito FC vs Mathare United (Camp Toyoyo).

Sunday: Nakumatt vs Ulinzi Stars (Machakos)–TV, Gor Mahia vs Thika United – Machakos)-TV, Sony Sugar vs Posta Rangers (Awendo), Vihiga United vs Nzoia Sugar (Mumias).