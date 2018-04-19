Uche Ikpeazu agrees to join Hearts from Cambridge United

Uche Ikpeazu has agreed to join Scottish Premier League side Heart of Midlothian from Cambridge United on a two-year deal.

The former Blackpool player will move to the Tynecastle Park outfit on July 1 at the expiry of his contract with the English League Two side.

In the summer of 2016, the Anglo-Nigerian teamed up with the Abbey Stadium side from Watford and in his debut campaign, though hampered by a hamstring injury which ruled him out of action for eight weeks, he managed eight goals in 36 appearances.

This term, the young striker has scored 13 top-flight goals to help the U's to 14th spot in the league log.

However, the forward has spoken of his eagerness to join his new club in the summer.

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s good to get it wrapped up and done, and I’m looking forward to being a Hearts player next season,” Ikpeazu told HeartsTV.

“Playing football in England, I didn’t know much about Scottish football to be honest. But I did know that Hearts is a big club.

“When I came to the stadium and I saw it for myself, it was crazy. I’m sure they get loads of fans…18,000 every game…that’s some big attendances and I’m looking forward to playing in front of them.

“That’s what attracted me, and having a manager in Craig who really wanted to work with me, I feel that’s the most important thing to feel wanted, and that’s the way I felt.

“He really wants to work with me, he feels that he can get the best out of me and help me to develop as a player and make me become a better player than I am just now.”