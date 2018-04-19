‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas with two’ – Julio Cesar

Former goalkeeper Julio Cesar has revealed Jose Mourinho told him that he saved more with one arm than Iker Casillas could with two.

Manchester United manager Mourinho previously coached both goalkeepers, overseeing the Brazilian at Inter and the Spaniard at Real Madrid.

He had a notoriously acrimonious relationship with Casillas, notably relegating him to the bench at the Bernabeu, and Julio Cesar has lifted the lid on an incident following the 2013 Confederations Cup.

After the competition, he paid tribute to Casillas by wearing his shirt as he picked up the trophy for being the tournament’s best goalkeeper only to find a message waiting for him on his phone from Mourinho, who was still in charge in Madrid at that point.

“When I got to the dressing room, I saw a message from Jose on my phone,” the Flamengo keeper revealed to SporTV. “The message was: ‘You’re crazy. He’s the one who should wear your shirt and not the other way around.’

“He told me I stopped more with one arm than Casillas could with two.”

Indeed, Julio Cesar passed on some words of advice to the iconic custodian on how to deal with the coach.

“He came to the dressing room to talk to me and I told him to keep his head, that Mourinho was difficult and that he had to face it,” the South American said.

"For me, Mourinho likes to go face to face with the players who are considered the stars in the team he coaches.”