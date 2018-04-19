PSG to meet UEFA over financial fair play

Paris Saint-German (PSG) officials will to meet European soccer's governing body UEFA, amid an investigation into whether the French champions have broken financial fair play (FFP) regulations.

UEFA opened an investigation in September into PSG's spending, but a spokesperson said a decision was not expected before the start of June.

No statement is expected after Friday's meeting at Nyon in Switzerland.

UEFA's club financial control body is looking at potential FFP breaches after last summer's signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Brazilian striker Neymar joined from Barcelona for a world-record fee of 222 million euro ($A346 million), while France striker Mbappe was signed on loan from Monaco, with the future fee set at around 180 million euros ($A281 million).

Financial fair play was set up in 2011 by UEFA to force clubs not to spend significantly more money than they generate.

European clubs face disciplinary action if they make losses of more than 30 million euros over a three-year period until 2017-18.

PSG, who are owned by by state-funded Qatar Sports Investments, could nominate only 23 instead of 25 players for this season's Champions League in an earlier sanction.

Meanwhile, a decision is expected at a May 24 UEFA executive committee meeting in Kiev on a possible reform of the financial fair play rules.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called for a reform to help correct a growing imbalance between rich and poor clubs.