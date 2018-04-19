Posta Rangers downed Mathare United 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Camp Toyoyo.

Posta Rangers out for a second successive victory as Sony Sugar come calling

It was the mailmen's fourth win in eleven league outings, a result that has put the team in the fourth position.

With Sony Sugar next on the line, coach Sammy Omollo is hoping his charges can register a second successive victory.

"A win against Mathare United was a boost to us, we needed it and I am happy we got it. Sony is a challenging side, we are all aware, they have a good team and sometimes getting a result from them especially at their own yard is hard.

"However, we want to do our best and ensure we get something, we must give absolutely everything to attain that."

Sony Sugar is currently placed in the 16th position with nine points.