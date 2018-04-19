Ovella Ochieng named in Kenya U-20 squad to face Rwanda

Kariobangi Sharks forward Ovella Ochieng has been drafted into Harambee Stars U-20 team.

Ovella Ochieng included in Harambee Starlets U-20 set to take on Rwanda in AFCONQ

According to the list obtained by Goal, Ochieng will be part of the squad that is set to take on Rwanda in the return leg of African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Rising Stars, jetted out to Kigali on Thursday ahead of the match set for Saturday at the Stade Regional De Nyamirambo in Kigali.

Kenya was held to a 1-1 draw by Rwanda in the first leg played on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Should Kenya master a win on aggregate against Rwanda, they will be in line to face Zambia in the second round, set to be played between May 11 and May 20, 2018.

Travelling squad: Goalkeepers: Humphrey Katasi (Nzoia Sugar), Bryan Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks); Defenders: Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Moses Mudavadi (St Anthony Kitale), Ezekiel Nyati (KCB), Boniface Onyango (Kakamega High), Brian Wepo (AcaKoro), Thomas Teka (Nzoia Sugar).

Midfielders: Ndemi Keegan (Bandari FC), Erick Kipkirui (Kariobangi Sharks), Richard Odada (Unattached), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Fidel Origa (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Patrick Otieno (Nzoia Sugar).

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), John Mwangi (Mathare United FC), Abraham Dawo (Police FC), Ovella Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Austin Ochieng (Kayole Youth).