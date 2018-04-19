Sam Nyamweya appeals to government to accord Gor Mahia financial support

Former Football administrator Sam Nyamweya has challenged the government to accord Gor Mahia the necessary support in their campaign at Caf Confederation Cup.

Nyamweya challenged the Ministry of Sports to do all they can to support the team through procurement of tickets and payment of allowances, adding that the team is involved in an important national duty of branding the country through sports.

“While with this win K'Ogalo guarantees themselves at least Sh27million, this calls for more financial support by the entire country to enable them to mount a serious challenge in the group phase which task is more daunting and much more costly.

“The Football Kenya Federation, the government, corporates and the larger football family now needs to be on the forefront in rooting for Gor kwa hali na mali as they fly Kenya's flag across the continent,” said the ex- FKF boss in a congratulatory message to the team after they booked a place in the competition’s Group stages.

“I wish to join other Kenyans in paying glowing tribute to Kenyan champions, Gor Mahia, for making history as the first Kenyan club to make it to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup."

Nyamweya also appealed to the Kenyan Premier League to make necessary adjustments to the league fixtures to accommodate Gor Mahia’s engagement in continental assignments.

“I urge the league administration to ensure that they support the club in its quest by making necessary adjustments, whenever it shall be needful, to the fixtures as a way of aiding their preparations for Caf matches.

“For me, as an advocate and champion of community football clubs, this is a proud moment and all those who subscribe to the philosophy that the game will grow faster and further if the communities fully own the football clubs.

"I salute Coach Dylan Kerr for getting his tactics right and the boys for their discipline and fidelity to the game plan as instructed by their coach. I also thank H.E. Mike Sonko the Governor for Nairobi County for securing Air tickets for the team."

Gor Mahia will know their next opponents when the draw is conducted on Saturday.