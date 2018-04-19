Dylan Kerr praises Gor Mahia players after tossing out SuperSport United

Dylan Kerr has praised his players after Gor Mahia booked a place in the Caf Confederation Cup Group stages.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr praise team after a historic win against SuperSport United

K’Ogalo lost 2-1 to SuperSport United in the return leg on Wednesday but still progressed on away goal rule.

An own goal by skipper Haron Shakava just a few minutes after the restart put SuperSport United ahead before Francis Kahata drew Gor Mahia level.

Thabo Mnyamane gave SuperSport some hope with a 68th minute, but his effort was not enough to sink the mighty K’Ogalo.

And coach Kerr was left in cloud nine by the away result. “I am really excited and happy for what this group of players has achieved. We have made it for Gor Mahia, we have made it for Kenyan football.”

Gor Mahia are expected to return home tonight from Pretoria.

Qualified teams: AS Vita (DR Congo), USM Alger (Algeria), El Masry (Egypt), CARA (Congo), El Hilal (Sudan), Gor Mahia (Kenya), UD Songo (Mozambique), Enyimba (Nigeria), Aduana (Ghana), Young Africans (Tanzania), RS Berkane (Morocco), Williamsville (Cote d’Ivoire), Djoliba (Mali), Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Raja Club Athletic (Morocco).