Players unhappy under Gombau: Cornthwaite

Former Western Sydney captain Robbie Cornthwaite has delivered a biting assessment of Josep Gombau's A-League coaching tenure, saying the Wanderers had been right to sack him.

Cornthwaite, who left the Wanderers in January for Malaysian outfit Perak, said the players weren't happy under Gombau and he criticised the Spaniard's playing style.

"Obviously, it's not nice for anyone to get the sack and, obviously, there were a lot of things that happened surrounding that," he posted in a video published by sports website 20FOUR.

"But from a personal point of view, I think the club has made the right decision.

"It was obvious that the players weren't responding to his methods or his way of doing things.

"Although you say they weren't his players, you've got to work with what you have. I don't think he was able to adapt.

"Moving forward, it was definitely the correct decision from the club.

"You could see the players weren't happy; they weren't happy day to day going to training."

Cornthwaite is a well-known detractor of the Gombau era.

In February, the 32-year-old revealed a factor in his departure was a difference in opinion with the former Adelaide United mentor over his coaching and playing style.

He particularly disliked the way the more-relaxed Gombau "wants to be friends with the players", in stark contradiction with his more-authoritative predecessor Tony Popovic, who was "more of a boss" and won at all costs.

Regardless, he did not predict a Popovic return.

"Now it's going to be very interesting to see who they bring in," Cornthwaite said.

"I know there's mention of Tony Popovic coming back but I don't see that happening at all.

"I'm sure they'll be scouring far and wide and there's a lot of time now to make the decision with a long off-season."