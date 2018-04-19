Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has insisted that Liverpool won't underestimate Roma in their Champions League semi-final clash.

Henderson insists Liverpool won't underestimate Roma in Champions League semi-final

The Reds surprisingly eased past Manchester City in the quarter-final, defeating Pep Guardiola's men by a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Even more surprising was Roma's remarkable comeback against Barcelona, with the Serie A side winning the second leg 3-0 to advance on away goals in a 4-4 aggregate result.

Liverpool managed to avoid European powers Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the semi-final draw, but Henderson said the Reds are taking nothing for granted.

“We certainly won't underestimate [Roma]. They beat Barcelona 3-0 and they are a top team," Henderson said at a kit preview event at Anfield.

"It will be a difficult game both home and away. I've watched them a few times and they have got some very good players and a very good team.

"It will be a tough test, as it always would be in the semi-final of the Champions League, but it is a challenge for us to go in there being confident with the way we have been playing, especially in the last round."

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong campaign and Henderson hopes that 2017-18 is just the start of of a bright future for an up-and-coming side.

“It is a young team but I feel they are mature at the same time and are hungry to want more, learn and improve and that is the biggest thing," the midfielder said.

One of Liverpool's young stars is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has put together a breakthrough campaign that has seen him become a fixture at right-back at age 19.

"Looking back 12 months ago I would never have thought I'd be in this situation and I am grateful for it," Alexander-Arnold said.

"I am happy to get the chance to play whenever I get the chance and it is down to the manager's trust and the trust he has shown in me.

"Every time he has trusted me to play, especially in the big games, I try to show why he has trusted me and I try to do him and the team proud.”