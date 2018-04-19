Pitch invader hilariously humiliated by ice-cold referee

If you're going to run onto the pitch and attempt to tackle the referee, this is the worst-possible outcome.

As you can see above, an unruly spectator did exactly that during Oldham Athletic's match against Rochdale AFC in England's League One recently.

After the referee awarded a penalty for Rochdale, the fan streamed onto the pitch and made a beeline for the whistleblower.

But just as the spectator was about to lower the boom, the ref sidestepped the gentleman in the calmest of fashion.

The fan tried to change direction and slipped straight into the shoulder of an Oldham player, landing flat on his back.

“For any fan to come onto the pitch is not right,” Oldham manager Richie Wellens said.

“There are loads of fans here who were brilliant and behaved.”

As it turns out, the man's rage was in vain.

Goalkeeper Johny Placide saved the penalty, and the game ended in a goalless draw.