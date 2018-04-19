Gor Mahia fell 2-1 to SuperSport United but qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup Group stages on away goal rule.

Mike Sonko pledges Gor Mahia support as fans celebrate historic qualification

In the first leg played in Kenya, K’Ogalo had won by a solitary goal. As a result, the sixteen time Kenyan champions will pocket Sh27 million; but what are the fans as well as other stake holders saying after that win? Here are some of the reactions.

“It is always good to score at home and not to concede. The 1-0 at home for Gor did the magic. Congrats are in order - Boniface Ambani, former player.

“Our sincerest congratulations to Gor Mahia for making it to the Caf Confederation Cup Group Stages. All the best as you explore the grounds uncharted by Kenyan teams before. #KenyaMbele" - Ulinzi Stars.

“Naskia Gor Mahia are through to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup. Congratulations #Sirkal and I will continue to offer my support to the team until tubebe hii Cup" -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

“Mama, there are people who had dismissed Gor Mahia in this South African fixture... they knew a good beating was in store for @OfficialGMFC but they are all disappointed after the team is through to Caf Confed Cup group stage. Mama they are here busy congratulating the team." - Nicholas Anelka, Journalist.

“Congratulation Gor Mahia FC @OfficialGMFC for going past South Africa's SuperSport United to qualify for the group stage of Caf Confederation Cup. We celebrate you K'Ogalo as shining sports ambassadors proudly flying our Kenyan flag in the continentals" - Ababu Namwamba, former CS Sports.