Gor Mahia and the sixteen teams that have qualified for Group stages

Gor Mahia is among sixteen teams that have qualified for the Group stages of Caf Confederation Cup.

K’Ogalo earned their tickets on Wednesday after eliminating South African side SuperSport United on away goal rule. Gor Mahia won the first leg played in Nairobi 1-0 but lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

The draw for the Group stages will be conducted on Saturday (April 21) at Caf headquarters in Cairo.

Here are the teams that qualified; Enyimba International (Nigeria), AS Vita Club (DR Congo), USM Alger (Algeria), El Masry (Egypt), CARA Brazzaville (Congo), RAJA Casablanca (Morocco), El Hilal (Sudan), Gor Mahia (Kenya), ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire) , UD Songo (Mozambique), Aduana Stars (Ghana), Young Africans (Tanzania), RS Berkane (Morocco), Williamsville AC (Cote d’Ivoire), Djoliba AC (Mali) and Rayon Sports (Rwanda).