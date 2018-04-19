Your guide to the 2018 Asian Cup decider

WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP FINAL GUIDE
Australia v Japan - Amman International Stadium, Jordan
Kickoff: 3am (AEST) Saturday April 21
AUSTRALIA
Coach: Alen Stajcic
Captain: Clare Polkinghorne and Lisa De Vanna
Ranking: World No.6
Star: Sam Kerr. Australia's lethal front-woman can be the difference against the Japanese - as she proved in the Tournament of Nations last year with a hat-trick. Has three goals already in this tournament.
JAPAN
Coach: Asako Takakura
Captain: Saki Kumagai
Ranking: World No.11
Star: Mizuho Sakaguchi. The veteran midfielder's experience and poised told in the group stage against Australia when she netted the opening goal to put the Matildas on the rack. Will be influential again in the final.
PREVIOUS FINALS
2014: Japan 1-0 Australia
2010: Australia 1-1 North Korea (Australia won 5-4 on penalties)
2008: North Korea 2-1 China
2006: China 2-2 Australia (China won 4-2 on penalties)
PREDICTION: Japan 1-2 Australia (after extra time)
On semi-final form it's hard to go past the Japanese, which brushed aside China 3-1 as Australia struggled by Thailand on penalties. But coach Alen Stajcic will refresh and energise his side for the final. With character to boot, the Matildas can utilise their strength in attack to find a way.