Puel reprisal has Southampton on EPL guard

Mark Hughes hopes Claude Puel has already exacted sufficient revenge on relegation-threatened Southampton.

Leicester manager Puel, sacked by Saints last summer, won 4-1 on his return to St Mary's in December and has an opportunity to heap more misery on his former club when the two teams meet on Thursday.

Struggling Southampton are in serious danger of the drop and travel to the King Power Stadium five points adrift of safety.

Saints boss Hughes has lost three successive league games since his appointment last month and he hopes Puel's managerial history will not provide extra motivation for the Foxes.

Asked if Puel would be looking to avenge his dismissal, Hughes replied: "Perhaps he's already done that because he's come here and won on his first time back, he's won 4-1 so maybe he's got it out of his system and he's moved on.

"I would hope."

Frenchman Puel left Southampton following an eighth-placed finish and a League Cup final appearance.

Since then the south coast club have gone backwards.

They have won just five league games all season, leading to the sacking of Puel's replacement Mauricio Pellegrino and the arrival of former Stoke boss Hughes.