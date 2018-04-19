Asante Kotoko 1-1 Berekum Chelsea: Boateng's strike denies Blues victory in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Berekum Chelsea in matchday eight of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Frederick Boateng struck in second half to cancel out Latif Salifu's opener, helping coach Paa Kwesi Fabin avoid his first home defeat since joining Kotoko in February.

The hosts made two changes to the side that started in the defeat to Dreams FC last weekend as youngster Akwasi Nti replaced Frank Sarfo Gyamfi while Amos Frimpong made injury return to replace Wahab Adams.

Chelsea, on the other hand, maintained the team that defeated Bechem United in the Bono derby.

By the fourth minute, Emmanuel Gyamfi saw his teeing cross headed wide by Boateng while Obed Owusu wasted another glorious opportunity two minutes later.

By the 15th minute, Chelsea's Salifu set up Stephen Amankonah but the latter couldn't find the target as Felix Annan parried for a corner-kick.

Kotoko could have taken the lead by the 35th minute when Nti played through Owusu but the striker opted to pass the ball to Boateng instead of going for goal, as Chelsea cleared their lines.

Salifu was fortunate seven minutes later, fetching Chelsea the opening goal against the run of play. The midfielder exploited a poor clearance from Nafiu and fired past onrushing goalkeeper Annan.

Kotoko came close to pulling level by the 49th minute after Augustine Sefah set up Boateng but his shot was blocked.

Three minutes later, Boateng grabbed the equaliser following a quick counterattack. The striker kept his cool after latching onto a pass from Owusu in the box before firing past the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Kotoko brought on Jordan Opoku and Yakubu Mohammed for Nti and Owusu by the 65th minute in search of the winner which never surfaced until the final whistle.

Kotoko maintain their seventh position on the log with 11 points while Chelsea have moved one place up to 10th with eight points.