Juventus lead cut after Serie A stalemate

Juventus were held 1-1 at troubled Crotone on Wednesday as Napoli closed within four points with five Serie A games remaining ahead of next weekend's table topper between the two.

The Neapolitans won 4-2 against visiting Udinese, who twice took the lead in a pulsating game at the San Paolo.

A lacklustre Juve went ahead from Alex Sandro's header off Douglas Costa on 16 minutes but the third-last hosts levelled on 65 when Nigerian Simy drilled home an overhead kick.

The Calabria side remain in the three-team drop zone.

"I am happy about this moment, which stems from our hard work," Simy said.

"I tried the shot and it went in. It was my instinct, I tried to do something and it went well. We are focused on saving ourselves. We do not think about what happens in the title race."

Napoli were chasing on 41 when Jakub Jankto flicked in a low cross and Lorenzo Insigne levelled in stoppage time before the break by controlling the ball well before a clinical finish.

Udinese's Svante Ingelsson volleyed home as Francesco Zampano provided a second assist, but Raul Albiol, Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli struck within in 11 minutes for Napoli's victory.

"It is good to be four points behind," Insigne said. "We did what we had to do, getting these three points. I am happy about my goal but mostly about the win. Now we must go to Turin with the right focus."

Third-placed Roma beat Genoa 2-1, going two up as Cengiz Under converted off Alexandar Kolarov's free-kick and Ervin Zukanovic scored an own goal. Gianluca Lapadula scored for Genoa.

Lazio trail Roma on one-on-one clashes and fill the fourth available Champions League spot, winning 4-3 at Fiorentina as both sides had a man dismissed in Florence.

Sixth-placed AC Milan drew 1-1 at Torino and are in the Europa League zone along along with cross-town rivals Inter who hammered Cagliari 4-0 Tuesday.

Atalanta are two points behind Milan in seventh from a 3-0 at backmarkers Benevento from Remo Freuler, Gambia substitute Musa Barrow and captain AleJandro Gomez.

Sampdoria edged Bologna 1-0, Sassuolo won 1-0 at second-last Verona and Spal and Chievo drew 0-0.