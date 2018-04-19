Akwa United have crashed out of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup after notwithstanding their 3-1 victory over Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Brave Akwa United bow out of Confederation Cup

The Promises Keepers crumbled on away goal rule after allowing the Sudanese get a goal at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Nigerians lost the first leg 2-0 and their eagerness to erase the deficit saw them concede first after Mohamed Ahmed Bashir scored from a rebound from Ojo Olorunleke’s save.

Abdul Maikaba’s men rallied back to equalise through Denis Nya who headed in a corner kick from Etim Mathew in the closing seconds of the first half.

Akwa United continued from where they stopped in the first half by recording the second goal courtesy Gabriel Okechukwu a minute after the restart.

Michael Ibe made it three from the penalty spot after Aniekeme Asuquo was fouled in the Sudanese goal area.

And despite several attacking forays, the Promise Keepers failed to get the important fourth goal, thus, crashed out of the tournament on away goal rule after aggregate score stood at 3-3.