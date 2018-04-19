Aduana Stars are through to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup despite a 2-1 defeat to Malagasy side Fosa Juniors on Wednesday.

Fosa Juniors 2-1 Aduana Stars: Fire Boys make Caf Confederation Cup group stage despite away defeat

The Fire Boys progressed 7-3 on aggregate following a 6-1 win in the playoff round first leg encounter.

It is the side's first ever participation in the championship.

At Stade Rabemananjara, Aduana conceded in the second minute when the home side converted a spot-kick to go 1-0 up.

In the 69th minute, Fosa scored the second goal, edging themselves closer to an unlikely upset.

Nathaniel Asamoah, however, hit back for the Fire Boys with a 72nd minute strike.

Fosa then had an opportunity to restore their two-goal lead from another penalty but Aduana goalkeeper Joseph Addo did well to produce a save.

Aduana now await Saturday's draw which determines their group opponents.

The side are playing in the Confederation Cup following their demotion from the Champions League after an aggregate loss to ES Setif of Algeria.