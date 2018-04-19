Enyimba reached the group phase of the Caf Confederation Cup with a 0-0 draw against ten-man Bidvest Wits to secure an improbable aggregate

Enyimba 0 Bidvest Wits 0 (1-1 agg): People’s Elephant head through on away goal

The People’s Elephant had played a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but scaled through on away goal although they missed a penalty in the closing stages of the game.

An out-of-sorts Bidvest looked as though they would do enough to scrape through as chances came and went for the hosts.

They mustered several challenges, but they could not force a decisive goal and Thulani Hlatshwayo and co crashed out.

After several offside calls in the opening minutes, the first real chance fell to Enyimba but Chinonso Okonkwo overshot his pass to Stephen Chukwude.

In the 21st minute, Eleazar Rodgers tore forward and Daine Klate arrowed a right-footed shot just wide, but they soon settled into a patient passing game that rather lacked the same early cutting edge.

The second-half began with great energy and the Nigerians should have gone ahead when Abdulrahman Bashir failed to divert Ikechukwu Ibenegbu left-footed volley past goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.

The Clever Boys reacted immediately through Bongani Khumalo’s header which was well-saved by Fatau Dauda.

Bidvest Wits’ ambition suffered a massive setback in the 68th minute after Edwin Gyimah was given the marching order for his thoughtless tackle on Austin Oladapo.

Gavin Hunt’s men soon showed signs of getting to grips with the game, Rodgers pulling a save from Dauda after charging in along the byline.

And in the closing stages of the game, Freedom Omofoman won a penalty for Paul Aigbogun’s men but Josephs pulled off a great save with Ifeanyi Anaemena failing to convert the follow up.



FT #Enyimba 0-0 Bidvest Wits (agg 1-1)



We are through to the #CAFCC Group Stage on away goals. The game burst into life in the second half, but a late penalty miss means it finishes goalless.

— Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) April 18, 2018

With this result, the Aba giants are through to the group phase of the competition while Bidvest Wits continue with life in the Premier Soccer League.