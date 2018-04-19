Kevin De Bruyne looks set to claim at least one individual accolade in England's top flight following the creation of the Premier League Playmaker award.

De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award

The new gong was announced on Wednesday to celebrate the competition's most creative forces, with the winner to be determined by number of assists.

Title-winner De Bruyne is already locked in a six-way battle to be named the PFA Player of the Year, with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah considered his strongest rival.

But the Manchester City midfielder has a tighter grip on the new award.

De Bruyne is the clear leader with 15 assists and four fixtures still to come, followed by City team-mates Leroy Sane (12) and David Silva (11).

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is ranked fourth on 10 assists, while a further four - including Salah - are level on nine.