The agent of Kaizer Chiefs mentor Steve Komphela has dispelled any rumours linking the 50-year-old tactician with a new job come the end of the season.

The axe is closing in on Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, reveals his agent

Komphela who has coached the likes of Maritzburg United, Platinum Stars and Free Stars with relative success has found the going tough at Naturena, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season all indications are that he will not be retained by the Soweto giants.

Komphela joined Amakhosi following the resignation of Stuart Baxter, but has since failed to steer Chiefs to a single trophy in three seasons at the club.

However, despite the axe hovering over the former Chiefs stars’ head, his agent Tim Sukazi has revealed that they are yet to hear from the Glamour Boys regarding the future of his client.

The renowned agent though, has hinted that the end is near for Komphela.

“They haven’t called us but... if you looked at what they have achieved in the last three seasons. It hasn’t gone according to plan for Steve," Sukazi told The Mercury.

"If you take that into consideration, a club like Chiefs will be looking (in a new) direction. The writing is on the wall,” Sukazi further explained.

Meanwhile, recent reports doing the rounds have linked the under-fire Chiefs coach with a potential return to international football, this time at the helm of the Benin national team. But Sukazi has poured cold water over such reports.

“I don’t know where does that comes from. I... got an SMS from one of the journalists asking me about... Benin. We don’t have any offer from Benin. Steve is still contracted to Chiefs and we must respect that,” Sukazi said.

“We can’t be talking to other clubs while he is still contracted to Chiefs and the season is on. We are not talking to anyone,” Sukazi concluded.