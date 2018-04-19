Eric Bailly welcomes competition in Manchester United defence

Ahead of Wednesday's English Premier League tie with Bournemouth, Eric Bailly has said he is open to the competition in Manchester United's defence.

The 24-year-old was left out of the team that lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday with manager Jose Mourinho opting for Victor Lindelof.

Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are also options for the Portuguese tactician.

Nevertheless, the defender is ready for the challenge and looking to impress when he is called upon.

"It does [give the manager options]," Bailly told MUTV.

"It is a good position to be in, to have the defence fully fit and ready. It bodes well for the remaining matches ahead of us.

“I hope we can remain with a solid defence, as do the others, and we can keep some clean sheets in those games so that we see the season out well.

"I'm fine. I had a few difficult moments with my past injury but I am fully recovered now. I came back fitter and I hope I can take all the playing opportunities that present themselves now."

Bailly has been restricted to 11 top-flight appearances this season owing to injury and will be looking to return to the starting lineup against Eddie Howe’s men on Wednesday evening.