Kisumu All-Stars have forfeited three points picked against Ushuru FC after they were found in breach of the rules of the game.

Kisumu All Stars forfeits three points for fielding an ineligible player

Football Kenya Federation credited Ushuru to Ushuru after Kisumu All Stars was adjudged to have fielded an ineligible player in their match played on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Camp Toyoyo.

This is after the club fielded suspended striker Billy Agai, who was sent off for two-bookable offences in their match against Western Stima on April 8, 2018.

“In accordance with rule 3.5 of the Rules of Kenyan Football, “A club which fields a suspended or ineligible player will forfeit all matches in which the player was illegally fielded,” we wish to inform you that your club has forfeited the match and the same has been awarded to Ushuru FC on a 3 points, 2 goals basis,” read part of the letter for FKF to Kisumu All-Stars, as quoted by the federation website.

All-Stars have since dropped to eighth with 18 points from 11 matches following the decision.

Ushuru, meanwhile, has risen to seventh with 18 points, similar to Kisumu All Stars, but with an inferior goal difference.