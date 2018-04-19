Meddie Kagere to lead Gor Mahia attack against SuperSport United

Rwandan international Meddie Kagere will lead Gor Mahia’s attack in the Caf Confederation Cup return leg match against SuperSport United.

Kagere will act as the lone man up front with the support from Odhiambo and Francis Kahata.

Humphrey Mieno will hold the midfield alongside Philemon Otieno, Bernard Ondiek with Haron Shakava, Joash Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Joachim Oluoch protecting Boniface Oluoch at the post.

The match will kick at 8.00 PM at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch (GK), Haron Shakava, (C) Joash Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Joachim Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Bernard Ondiek, Humphrey Mieno Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere.

Reserves: Cercidy Okeyo, Samuel Onyango, Kevin Omondi, Shaban Odonji.