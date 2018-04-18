EXTRA TIME: Mohamed Salah starts hospital, school constructions in Egypt

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has started constructions of a hospital and a school in his native Egypt.

Salah who is enjoying an amazing stint in his debut campaign with the Reds has extended his philanthropic gesture to his countrymen by providing some basic amenities in Nagrig.

According to SunSport, the 25-year-old is funding the construction of a medical centre and a school for girls in his hometown – a development that will help local girls get easy access to education without travelling out of town.

Salah who guided Egypt to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990, also paid for the first ambulance in Nagrig and bought medical equipment to help his people.

And the manager of Mohamed Salah Charity Foundation and Mayor of Nagrig, Maher Shatiyah has stated the forward’s desire to keep helping the less-privileged with a specific amount of funds monthly.

“Salah is a refined person who, despite his popularity, has never forgotten about his town," Shatiyah told SunSport.

"[He has provided] many forms of assistance, the first of which was a series of foodstuff outlets under the municipality’s management, as well as the town’s first ambulance unit.

"Salah had always subsisted unable fellow villagers, but wanted to [formalise] that assistance.

"The establishment of the charity caters for a larger number of families, [he spends between] £2,000 and £3,500 monthly."



A relative of Salah, Amr Abul-Naga added that the forward is always dedicated to making things easier in his village.

"Salah donated £1,000,000 to the Tanta University Hospital to supply it with modern medical equipment,” Abul-Naga said.

"He considers such donations something that should not be publicised to the media. He wants his village to be self-sufficient with all services.

"He even plans to install a railway connecting the village with Basyoun."

In appreciation for his kind gestures, a secondary school in the city of Basyoun and a sports centre Nagrig have been named after the 2017 African Footballer of the Year.