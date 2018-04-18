Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has described his debut season at the club as almost perfect.

Ederson: First season at Man City has been almost perfect

City were confirmed as Premier League champions on Sunday when West Brom shocked Manchester United with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

The title success followed on from winning the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal - a game in which Ederson provided an assist from a goal kick.

The Brazilian has been instrumental to City’s success this year, keeping 14 clean sheets in 33 games and saving two penalties following his €40 million move from Benfica last summer.

“I am very happy,” he told the club’s official website.

“Everything happened very quickly. My two first years at Benfica, I was able to play, and now being a regular for City in the Premier League is a dream for me.

"And to win the title, be shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year and be able to be part of the team that conceded the least number of goals this season, I can assure with that this has been almost a perfect year!

“I am extremely happy at the club. My family is also very happy and is growing as well. We are over the moon.”

Unfortunately for Ederson, City’s season has provided a couple of negatives after they crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage after a 5-1 loss on aggregate to Liverpool and were also dumped out of the FA Cup by League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 24-year-old has his eyes on continental redemption next season and says the team will learn from previous mistakes.

He added: “We must focus on the future, finish the season with five wins.

“I believe going out of the Champions League can be a good lesson for the next season, and I am sure we will learn from that.”