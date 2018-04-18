Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is counting down the games left until the end of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane relieved to be bringing an end to their league campaign

Masandawana most recently restored their six-point advantage over Orlando Pirates at the top of the PSL table with victory over Golden Arrows. The win now means that Sundowns are just four points away from being crowned champions with just three games to go.

It has undoubtedly been a hectic period of football for the Brazilians which sees them play eight games in a space of a month , but with a title at stake, the 53-year-old mentor admits that motivation and fitness has been the least of Sundowns’ concerns.

“At this point in time the guys don’t even care about the programme‚ they just want to win the league and some of them have already said that to you the media‚” Mosimane was quoted as saying by SowetanLive.

“We don’t even motivate them and we don’t train. We give them a rest‚ we have been in this space before and we understand the situation. We know the heavy programme and we are not going to make excuses about it,” he added.

"That’s why I am saying that come next year‚ I want to see Orlando Pirates faced with eight games in 25 days which includes travelling. They are a good team and we need them in the Champions League and I think they will do well in the competition,” he continued.

Meanwhile, despite Sundowns being just a few points away from being called champions, Mosimane is still remaining cautious, but is happy that his side are attempting to do the business before the season ends.

“I am not worried much about the points that we need to win the league. What I like is that games are getting lesser and lesser,” he continued.

"We are stronger and at least this time the Champions League programme suits us better to finish the league without too much interference,” he explained.

"The boys are trying to kill it before the season comes to an end,” he expressed.