With his future remaining a subject of great speculation, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo wants out of the Naturena-based club.

Brilliant Khuzwayo will not return to Kaizer Chiefs for the 2018/2019 PSL campaign

The former AmaZulu goalkeeper has expressed his displeasure at a lack of game time on a number of occasions as the Soweto giants prefer skipper Itumeleng Khune, who has kept Khuzwayo on the sidelines for the past six seasons.

On more than one occasion, the 28-year-old net-minder has indicated that he wants to go to a club where he is valued and can contribute on the field of play.

Having joined Chiefs in 2012, the Umlazi-born keeper has only managed two appearances in the Premier Soccer League this season.

In recent times, the keeper has been linked with moves to PSL rivals, Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City respectively, but his agent Tim Sukazi has dispelled the talks.

However, the player’s representative confirmed talks with the Citizens, but stated that they have not signed a pre-contract with any PSL club.

Sukazi, though confirmed that the keeper will not be returning to Amakhosi for the 2018/19 season.

“We have written a letter to the Chiefs notifying them that Brilliant is not coming back for pre-season in July,” Sukazi tol IOL.

“The letter explains that we don’t want to renew his contract because they still wanted us to engage,” continued the agent.

“He is not playing and his situation hasn’t change. So, there is no point in renewing. (He) is not playing,” Sukazi explained.

“A lot of teams want to have the services of Brilliant. We want to start the search for his new home before July 1. We want to sort out his future,” Sukazi elaborated.

“We haven’t signed the pre-contract with anyone. We did talk with Cape Town City about him but in passing,” he concluded.

With Komphela’s contract coming to an end at the end of the current campaign and with him yet to lift a trophy with the Soweto giants, it is unlikely that the former Thanda Royal Zulu keeper will be getting game time in their remaining matches.

Chiefs occupy the fourth spot on the log table and will face Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals this weekend. The pressure will almost certainly be on Chiefs to end their three-year trophy drought which could force the coach to opt for the experienced Khune.